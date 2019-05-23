Woman accused of pushing man off bus appears in court

Cadesha Bishop faced a Las Vegas judge Thursday on a murder charge in connection with a 74-year-old man who died a month after being pushed off a bus in downtown Las Vegas.

Cadesha Bishop (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Residents of Desert Plaza Senior Apartments hold a yard sale to raise money for Serge Fournier's partner on Friday, May 17, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas. Fournier, 74, died in April from injuries he suffered when he was shoved off a bus in March. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman appeared before a Las Vegas judge Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the death of a 74-year-old man who was pushed off a bus.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier, when he was pushed off a parked bus near Fremont and 13th streets.

Police said Bishop, who had been yelling profanities on the bus, allegedly shoved Fournier on the afternoon of March 21 after he told her “to be nicer to the passengers,” according to her arrest report.

Fournier landed on his head about 8 feet from the bus, and Bishop walked away without offering help, police said. She was on the bus with her son at the time.

Fournier declined medical attention at the time, although he arrived at University Medical Center later that night for treatment, police have said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.