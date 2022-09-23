Woman alleged to have had ‘inappropriate relationship’ with Telles switches jobs

A Clark County employee alleged to have partaken in an “inappropriate relationship” with the official accused of killing Review-Journal veteran journalist Jeff German has switched departments, a county spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Robert Telles (Metropolitan Police Department)

FILE - Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, in Las Vegas, on Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Roberta Lee-Kennett — who was a subject of investigative reporter Jeff German’s stories authorities believe led to his Sept. 2 slaying — is now a family service specialist at the county Department of Social Service.

Her transfer was completed Saturday, county spokesman Dan Kulin wrote in an email.

Lee-Kennett was an estate coordinator in Public Administrator Robert Telles’ office.

Office whistleblowers reached out to German and alleged that Telles fueled a hostile work environment and that a supposed relationship with Lee-Kennett impaired the office’s ability to deal with the public.

The co-workers secretly videotaped and shared footage with the Review-Journal of the two in the back seat of Lee-Kennett’s car in a parking garage.

This led to a series of German-authored stories believed to have contributed to Telles’ loss in the June 14 primary election.

Around that time, Telles denied the accusations and said Lee-Kennett was simply one of the subordinates he “could lean on” while he tried to change the divided office’s atmosphere, according to German’s reporting.

Efforts to reach Lee-Kennett for comment have been unsuccessful.

After he lost the primary, Telles lobbed written attacks against German online.

German was found dead outside his house Sept. 3, a day after he was stabbed. The Metropolitan Police Department identified Telles as a suspect and arrested him following a standoff at his house Sept. 7.

Police and prosecutors allege Telles’ DNA was found on German’s person, along with cut-up, bloodied sneakers and a wide straw hat similar to those the suspected killer wore in surveillance footage that placed Telles in German’s neighborhood around the time of his death.

The footage suggests the alleged killer tried to pass off as a day laborer before confronting German and immediately attacking him.

Telles remained held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder. He is next due in court Oct. 26.

