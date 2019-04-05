Woman allegedly killed by roommate recently moved to Las Vegas

Rebekah Peters, 31, of Las Vegas (Courtesy)

Richard Kelly (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 31-year-old woman allegedly shot by her roommate on Tuesday only moved to Las Vegas two months ago to begin a new chapter in her life and pursue her dreams of being a professional poker player, a friend said.

Police said Rebekah Peters, 31, was shot and killed by her roommate, 37-year-old Richard Kelly, after a dispute broke out between Kelly, Peters and a third roommate Ian Donovan, who is also Peters’ cousin.

Officers were called after reports of a shooting about 9:55 p.m. to the 5500 block of Sundance Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Christy Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Donovan called 911 to report that he and Peters had been shot inside the home by their roommate, according to a Metro news release on Wednesday.

Peters grew up in Jeffersonville, New York, and worked as a bartender before moving to Las Vegas in February to start a new chapter, her best friend AMarie Castillo said.

Peters made the move to Las Vegas to tend bar, but she also always dreamed of being a world-famous poker player, Castillo said.

“She had an undeniable zest for life and sense for adventure,” she said, “She was the most stunning, hilarious, beautiful, fun, outgoing, caring, loyal and protective soul I have ever met,” she added.

Castillo said she spoke with Peters right before the shooting.

“She was so excited about life there and I was so proud of her,” she said.

Angie Bell, another cousin, recalls Peters lighting up a room.

“She made everyone laugh and she had the brightest spirit,” Bell said.

Another friend, Tishanna McCullough, recalled cheerleading with Peters in high school.

“Rebekah was amazingly strong and talented,” she said. “You couldn’t help but to smile while being around her.”

Kelly “surrendered to police” and told officers two people inside the home had been shot. Peters and Donovan were taken to University Medical Center, where Peters later died, police said.

According to Bell, Donovan tried to save Peters’ life. He is recovering from his injuries, she said. “He is a hero in our eyes,” Bell said.

Detectives determined that Kelly, Donovan and Peters, who all lived at the home, were hanging out when Kelly “became irate and a dispute occurred,” police said.

Kelly then retrieved a handgun from his room while Donovan and Peters went to the home’s patio. “For unknown reasons,” Kelly went outside and shot the two roommates, police said.

“She surely didn’t deserve this,” Bell said.

A Go Fund Me set up to raise money for funeral and memorial expenses by Peters’ uncle Bruce Raff has already reached $16,000.