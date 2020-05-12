Woman arrested after man’s shooting death in Mohave County, Arizona

Authorities in Mohave County, Arizona, have arrested a 48-year-old woman on a murder charge in the Sunday shooting death of a man in the Topock community.

Jennifer Priole (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Jennifer Priole, 48, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies made the arrest after responding to a domestic violence call at a home in the 13000 block of Cove Parkway in Topock about 8 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

“The female caller, later identified as Priole, advised that she shot the involved male subject,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Deputies arrived on scene and observed the male subject deceased in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.”

Priole told investigators that she and the victim were arguing and that a physical altercation took place, “but no marks or injuries were found to confirm the allegations,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Video surveillance was in place at the residence and authorities recovered video. Authorities did not say what they saw on the video, and the victim’s identity has not been released.

