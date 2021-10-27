Woman arrested in connection with body found in scorched vehicle

Jordan Angelina Monahan, 30, faces charges of murder, first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

A woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the May discovery of a body inside a burnt vehicle in the far east Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Detention Center records show Jordan Angelina Monahan, 30, was booked Tuesday on multiple felonies. She also faces charges of first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Las Vegas police have not released any information about the arrest, but the jail records show she was booked under a police event number assigned to the killing of 39-year-old Sandra Cruz-Lopez.

Cruz-Lopez’s body was found the morning of May 9 in a scorched vehicle on Bureau of Land Management property near state Route 147, or Lake Mead Boulevard, in the area of Frenchman Mountain, police said at the time. The Clark County coroner’s office said Cruz-Lopez had been shot.

Further information about Cruz-Lopez’s death has not been released.

