Homicides

Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2023 - 6:47 pm
 
Clark County Detention Center (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A woman has been arrested in connection with a central Las Vegas homicide.

Sakoya James, 39, faces charges of open murder and conspiring to commit murder, according to Clark County Detention Center booking records.

The pending charges stem from the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Rosemarie Abeita on Feb. 26 in the 700 block of East Twain Avenue.

Abeita was found dead around 10:15 p.m. in an apartment complex. She died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

As of Saturday night, James remained in custody without bail and is due in court on Tuesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

