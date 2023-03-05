Woman arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide

Sakoya James, 39, faces charges of open murder and conspiring to commit murder.

A woman has been arrested in connection with a central Las Vegas homicide.

Sakoya James, 39, faces charges of open murder and conspiring to commit murder, according to Clark County Detention Center booking records.

The pending charges stem from the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Rosemarie Abeita on Feb. 26 in the 700 block of East Twain Avenue.

Abeita was found dead around 10:15 p.m. in an apartment complex. She died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

As of Saturday night, James remained in custody without bail and is due in court on Tuesday.

