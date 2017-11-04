Woman arrested in connection with infant’s death in east Las Vegas

Police arrested Jonaee Brown, 25, on Wednesday in connection with the infant’s death. Prosecutors charged Brown on Friday with first-degree murder, court records show.

Officers have arrested a 25-year-old woman in the death of an infant, Las Vegas police said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call of a 10-month-old boy who was unconscious and not breathing abut noon Oct. 20 at a residence on the 5100 block of Spyglass Hill Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The child, identified by Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin as Atlas Culliver of Las Vegas, died the next day. His cause and manner of death were still pending.

Police arrested Jonaee Brown, 25, on Wednesday in connection with the infant’s death. Prosecutors charged Brown on Friday with first-degree murder, court records show.

Court records identify her as both Jonaee Brown and Jonaee Culliver.

Meltzer said she had no information on the relationship between the woman and Atlas.

Metro abuse and neglect detectives are investigating.

No further information was available Friday afternoon.

