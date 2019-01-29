Woman arrested in killing man in alley near downtown Las Vegas

Kayla Michelle Biron, 25, was booked about 8:45 a.m. into the Clark County Detention Center, where she is being held without bail on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon in the Jan. 10 slaying of Jonathon Louis Burgos, 36.

Kayla Biron (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman who Las Vegas police identified as a homicide suspect nearly three weeks ago was taken into custody Monday, jail records show.

Kayla Michelle Biron, 25, was booked about 8:45 a.m. into the Clark County Detention Center, where she is being held without bail on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon in the Jan. 10 death of 36-year-old Jonathon Louis Burgos.

The Metropolitan Police Department named Biron as a suspect the morning after the shooting in an alleyway at 217 W. New York Ave., between Industrial Road and Fairfield Avenue.

The investigation revealed Burgos had arrived in the alleyway to pick up a motorcycle that police said had been passed around among several people. While pushing the motorcycle down the alleyway, he was confronted by a woman and the two got into an argument, police said.

After the shooting, the woman was seen getting into a gray SUV.

Police said an ongoing dispute between the woman and man preceded the shooting.

Biron is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12 for her preliminary hearing, jail records show.

