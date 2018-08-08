Woman arrested in March death of 73-year-old Las Vegas man

Keran Green, 29, was arrested Monday in the death of Ghasem Aliaskari Police found Aliaskari’s body on March 8 in his home in a Las Vegas mobile home park. It was later determined he died of suffocation and suffered blunt force trauma.

(Thinkstock)

Las Vegas police have arrested a woman in the March death of a 73-year-old man.

Keran Green, 29, was arrested Monday in the death of Ghasem Aliaskari, jail records show. Police recovered Aliaskari’s body on March 8 from a mobile home park at 3001 Cabana Drive, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard.

Aliaskari died from asphyxia, or suffocation, the Clark County coroner’s office later ruled. Blunt force injuries contributed to his death.

