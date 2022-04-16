Woman arrested, man sought in homicide near Downtown Las Vegas

A woman was arrested and a warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

Erica Stacy, 35, was arrested Friday on a warrant and booked on one count of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

A warrant was issued on March 17 for a co-conspirator, Donald Green, who had not been arrested as of Saturday.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Stacy and Green are suspected in the fatal shooting of Brian Ramey, who died Feb. 28 near 1st Street and Palm Lane.

The 33-year-old was found in the roadway and died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Stacy is being held without bail and scheduled to appear in court Monday.

