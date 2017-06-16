ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Woman charged in November homicide in east Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2017 - 9:07 am
 

A woman is behind bars as a suspect in a November homicide.

Las Vegas police identified Betty Ann Marshay Pires, 25, as a suspect in the shooting death of Kevin Thomas in the east Las Vegas Valley on Nov. 22.

Thomas, 50, was found dead on the road after he was shot about 7 p.m. at 5101 E. Twain Ave., near Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Pires was booked Wednesday into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
