Woman charged in November homicide in east Las Vegas

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman is behind bars as a suspect in a November homicide.

Las Vegas police identified Betty Ann Marshay Pires, 25, as a suspect in the shooting death of Kevin Thomas in the east Las Vegas Valley on Nov. 22.

Thomas, 50, was found dead on the road after he was shot about 7 p.m. at 5101 E. Twain Ave., near Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Pires was booked Wednesday into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

5101 E. Twain Ave., las vegas, nv