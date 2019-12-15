Woman charged with fatally stabbing husband in Las Vegas ID’d

Jail records identified the 40-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in front of three children Saturday at an extended-stay hotel near the Strip.

Octavia Carter was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge, jail records show.

Police said Carter stabbed her 50-year-old husband, who has not been identified, multiple times at the Budget Suites of America at 4205 W. Tropicana Ave., near Arville Street.

There were three young children in the hotel room during the stabbing, but none were injured. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday that their relationship with the couple and the circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not yet clear.

Carter suffered injuries during the stabbing and was treated at University Medical Center.

Her husband’s death marked the 101st homicide Metro has investigated this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal, and the 135th investigated within Clark County.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

