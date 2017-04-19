Woman charged with murder in homeless Las Vegas man’s death

(Thinkstock)

A woman whose instructions to her son and husband led the fatal beating of a homeless man four months ago now faces a murder charge.

Pakulani Elizabeth Makuakane, 43, joined her son and husband at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday. She also faces one count of conspiracy of battery.

Her 19-year-old son, Aaron Makuakane, and 51-year-old husband, Fili Fagaima, faced murder charges after Las Vegas police accused them of using a pipe to fatally beat a 31-year-old Sean Witkowski.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 7-Eleven at 815 E. Twain Ave., where Witkowski was found with serious head injuries.

Witkowski’s girlfriend told police the two had been gambling at the convenience store. When they ran out of money, the store clerk, later identified as Makuakane, told them “they needed to leave if they weren’t gambling,” according to her arrest report.

Witkowski’s girlfriend told police they were pleading their case to stay when Makuakane made a phone call “saying the tall white boy who is always here (referring to Witkowski) is threatening to beat my ass,” the report said.

In her arrest report, Makuakane told police Witkowski threatened to “cut her” and “break into her car.” She also admitted to calling her husband on the store phone.

Makuakane is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. Her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning. Her son and husband are due in court May 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Review-Journal reporter Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.