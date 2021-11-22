Woman dead after shooting in domestic dispute; suspect at large

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a reported domestic violence homicide in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said the slaying unfolded at 1:38 a.m. at an apartment at 5150 E. Sahara Ave., near Nellis Boulevard. Police later wrote in a press release that officers were called to the apartment complex for a report of a woman shot. Officers arrived and found a female dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was in an argument with a man she’d previously dated when the man pulled out a firearm and shot her. The man then fled the area. Police provided no information on the search for the assailant.

