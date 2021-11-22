64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Woman dead after shooting in domestic dispute; suspect at large

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2021 - 6:17 am
 
Updated November 22, 2021 - 10:28 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a reported domestic violence homicide in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said the slaying unfolded at 1:38 a.m. at an apartment at 5150 E. Sahara Ave., near Nellis Boulevard. Police later wrote in a press release that officers were called to the apartment complex for a report of a woman shot. Officers arrived and found a female dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was in an argument with a man she’d previously dated when the man pulled out a firearm and shot her. The man then fled the area. Police provided no information on the search for the assailant.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
2
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
3
Boulder City solar farm fined nearly $220k for air quality violations
Boulder City solar farm fined nearly $220k for air quality violations
4
Man beaten with dog bone at Las Vegas pet store in mask dispute
Man beaten with dog bone at Las Vegas pet store in mask dispute
5
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST