58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Woman dead after shooting in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 10:33 am
 
Updated February 27, 2023 - 1:47 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was found fatally shot in the west Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call just after 9 a.m. on the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court, near Blue Diamond and South Fort Apache roads in the Mountain’s Edge neighborhood.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
2
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
3
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
4
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
5
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete rides to the rescue
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete rides to the rescue
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple sh ...
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida, authorities say
By David Fischer The Associated Press

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for two shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

More stories for you
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
Man, woman found dead at east Las Vegas encampment identified
Man, woman found dead at east Las Vegas encampment identified
Woman ‘scared to death’ of man accused of killing her, police affidavit says
Woman ‘scared to death’ of man accused of killing her, police affidavit says
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes
Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes
Man arrested in strangulation of Spring Valley woman
Man arrested in strangulation of Spring Valley woman