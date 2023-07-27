103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Woman dead for over a week found in southwest Las Vegas home, roommate in custody

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 7:22 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2023 - 8:32 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating a suspicious death at a home inside a gated community near ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a suspicious death at a home inside a gated community near Eldorado Lane and Lindell Road on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who police believe had been dead for more than a week was found inside a southwest valley home Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas police officers responded to a home in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue, near Eldorado Lane and Lindell Road, after a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found dead upstairs, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The woman’s body was discovered by her sister who came with her mother to do a welfare check because the family had not heard from the woman for some time. A man in his 30s, who was described by Johansson as the woman’s roommate, was taken into custody after he made statements to police that indicated he knew the woman was dead and what had caused it.

Johansson said it was too early to say what caused the woman’s death.

“We are not at that point in our investigation where I can definitively say,” Johansson said.

He said the woman had likely been dead for more than a week.

The home was located within a gated community.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
3
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
4
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
5
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas
2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas
Police: Homeless man’s death considered suspicious
Police: Homeless man’s death considered suspicious
Man charged in wife’s death in southwest valley
Man charged in wife’s death in southwest valley
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
North Las Vegas police investigating fatal home invasion shooting
North Las Vegas police investigating fatal home invasion shooting
Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas home invasion identified
Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas home invasion identified