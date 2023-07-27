Woman dead for over a week found in southwest Las Vegas home, roommate in custody

The discovery was made around 2:30 p.m. near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane.

Las Vegas police were investigating a suspicious death at a home inside a gated community near Eldorado Lane and Lindell Road on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who police believe had been dead for more than a week was found inside a southwest valley home Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas police officers responded to a home in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue, near Eldorado Lane and Lindell Road, after a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found dead upstairs, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The woman’s body was discovered by her sister who came with her mother to do a welfare check because the family had not heard from the woman for some time. A man in his 30s, who was described by Johansson as the woman’s roommate, was taken into custody after he made statements to police that indicated he knew the woman was dead and what had caused it.

Johansson said it was too early to say what caused the woman’s death.

“We are not at that point in our investigation where I can definitively say,” Johansson said.

He said the woman had likely been dead for more than a week.

The home was located within a gated community.

