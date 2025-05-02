Woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson identified

Henderson police officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Imperia Drive, near Grand Hills Drive and South Eastern Avenue.

A woman who was found dead when police responded to a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson on Wednesday has been identified.

Leah Klass, 53, of Henderson, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Thursday as the woman found dead when Henderson police officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Imperia Drive, near Grand Hills Drive and South Eastern Avenue, at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Henderson Police Department news release, officers arrived to find a 53-year-old woman dead and a 74-year-old man with a handgun at the scene, according to the release.

Police “tried to communicate with the armed man” for about 40 minutes, according to the release. The man then shot himself and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

His identity had not yet been released by the coroner’s office Thursday.

The situation was “likely the result of a murder-suicide,” police said in the news release.

The woman’s cause of death wasn’t released Thursday. The man’s cause of death also wasn’t released.

The case was being investigated as the third homicide in Henderson this year.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

