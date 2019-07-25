Woman dead in stabbing at central Las Vegas park

Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. to West Flamingo Park, near South Jones Boulevard, on reports of the stabbing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police investigate a stabbing Thursday, July 25, 2019, on the 6200 block of West Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police search for a suspect in stabbing at West Flamingo Park near South Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, July 25, 2019. A victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition according to police. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

One woman fatally stabbed another Thursday afternoon in a central valley park bathroom, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. to West Flamingo Park, near South Jones Boulevard, on reports of the stabbing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. She died at the scene.

Spencer said both women may have been homeless.

Detectives believe the women, who possibly knew each other, got in an “altercation” in a women’s bathroom, which ended in the stabbing, Spencer said. Police believe the other woman ran to a home behind the park immediately afterward.

Spencer said detectives found a “possible suspect,” identified only as a woman in her 30s, in the home.

“At this point that female is being questioned by detectives, and we are still trying to locate any potential witnesses,” he said during a briefing at the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s officer after her family has been notified. Further information about the stabbing and what led up to it was not immediately available Thursday evening.

The woman’s death marks the 57th homicide investigation conducted by Metro this year, according to Review-Journal records.

