Woman detained in connection with fatal shooting in North Las Vegas

A 26-year-old woman was detained after police said she shot and killed a man outside a home Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

A neighbor called in the shooting about 12:40 p.m. on the 2000 block of Hassell Avenue, near West Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, police said.

#breaking NLVPD Detectives are working a homicide in the 2000 block of Hassell. PIO enroute. Media stage at Comstock and Hassell. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 27, 2017

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said the woman and man had some sort of argument outside a residence before the shooting. The two knew each other, Leavitt said, although their relationship wasn’t clear. He said multiple shots were reported.

Detectives were interviewing the woman Friday afternoon.

The man was shot an unknown number of times and died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him once next of kin is notified.

A white sedan with a busted-out window was parked in a driveway within the crime scene. Leavitt said police were investigating whether it was related to the shooting.

Valarie Jenkins, 50, was inside her house when she heard three shots, she said. She was getting ready to head to a casino before the shooting.

“I didn’t see nobody moving, nobody walking around or moving or nothing,” she said. “So I just stayed in the house.”

This marks the 210th homicide investigated in Clark County this year and the 18th investigated by North Las Vegas police.

