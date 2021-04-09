74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Woman dies after being dropped off at UMC with gunshot wound

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2021 - 9:58 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman early Friday.

Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at 6:12 a.m. someone dropped a woman off at University Medical Center. The woman had been shot and subsequently died at the hospital.

“We are still trying to find out where the shooting occurred,” Spencer wrote in a text to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
2
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
3
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
4
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
5
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST