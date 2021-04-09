Woman dies after being dropped off at UMC with gunshot wound

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman who was dropped off at the hospital early Friday.

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman early Friday.

Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at 6:12 a.m. someone dropped a woman off at University Medical Center. The woman had been shot and subsequently died at the hospital.

“We are still trying to find out where the shooting occurred,” Spencer wrote in a text to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

