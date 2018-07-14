Woman dies after being pushed down stairs at Las Vegas hotel

A deadly domestic dispute at an extended stay hotel early Friday ended when a woman was pushed down a flight of stairs, LasVegas police said.

Now, the woman’s 24-year-old partner faces a murder charge in her death. Dion L. Stanley was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail, jail records show.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that the two were in a dating relationship.

Police were requested just before 3:05 a.m. Friday to the Siegel Slots & Suites at East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance.

“The male and female were arguing and the male pushed the female down the staircase, killing her,” Spencer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday.

The woman was in her 20s. It is not clear whether she was pronounced dead at the scene or at a local hospital.

The Clark County coroner will identify her once her family has been notified of her death, which marked the 112th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 92nd investigated by Metro, records maintained by the Review-Journal show.

Stanley’s 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Sunday morning, according to jail records.

