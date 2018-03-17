Woman dies, boyfriend arrested in east Las Vegas

A woman died in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon and her boyfriend was taken into custody, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At around 12:02 p.m., police responded a home in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard after reports of a man who “had an incident with his girlfriend,” Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

A woman located inside was pronounced dead at the scence, and the man was taken into custody.

How the woman died and other additional details were not immediately available Saturday, as the homicide investigation is still ongoing, Cervantes said.

3000 block of S. Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas