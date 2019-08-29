Woman dies in random sledgehammer attack in Las Vegas, police say

A woman is dead, a man is in custody and a sledgehammer is believed to be the weapon in what police believe was a random attack early Thursday in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police are collecting evidence at the crime scene where a woman is killed by a sledgehammer at the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Residents watch as Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was killed by a sledgehammer at the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police responded shortly before 5:10 a.m. to a 911 call in the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue, after a woman said she was doing her laundry alone inside the laundromat and a man was outside with a sledgehammer. She screamed and the line went dead, said Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Upon arrival at a laundromat, officers found the dead woman outside and set up a perimeter blocking the entire shopping center throughout the morning, Spencer said.

Spencer said they found the man behind the laundromat, on Dune Drive, shortly after the call with a sledgehammer in his hands and blood on him.

“It’s definitely a disturbing crime when you have a victim who was bludgeoned with a sledgehammer doing laundry in the morning,” Spencer said.

Although the laundromat had opened at 4:30 a.m., police said no employees were inside.

Spencer said it does not appear that the killer knew his victim.

“At this point we believe it was random from listening to the 911 call,” he said. “It doesn’t appear like she knows him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

