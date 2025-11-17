Woman dies after being found shot at site of Las Vegas crash, police say

A woman was found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a street sign near a Clark County Fire Station in the south Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, according to police.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a street sign near a Clark County Fire Station in the south Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers received a request for service around 5:21 a.m. in the 7500 block of Dean Martin Drive, near West El Dorado Lane. Medical personnel rendered aid to the woman, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a press release.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

