Homicides

Woman dies after being found shot at site of Las Vegas crash, police say

Woman dies in south Las Vegas Valley after being shot, crashing into street sign near fire station. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2025 - 11:06 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2025 - 4:28 pm

A woman was found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a street sign near a Clark County Fire Station in the south Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers received a request for service around 5:21 a.m. in the 7500 block of Dean Martin Drive, near West El Dorado Lane. Medical personnel rendered aid to the woman, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a press release.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

