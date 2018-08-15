Woman dies of gunshot wound at south Las Vegas Strip resort

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday morning after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort.

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a woman died at the Tahiti Village Resort. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating early Wednesday morning after security guards found a woman’s body behind the parking garage at Tahiti Village.

Security at the resort called police about 2:40 a.m. after they found the woman’s body between a parking garage and boiler room at 2700 S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

When medical personnel arrived they pronounced the woman dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound, he said.

Here's the briefing from Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer at the scene. The woman still hasn't been identified, but Spencer said she had a purse with her. Detectives don't believe the woman was a guest – witnesses saw her walk onto the property shortly before she was shot. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/amCqcUA0xF — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) August 15, 2018

Security found the body after a guest reported hearing a gunshot, Spencer said. There were no witnesses, but detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the property to try to identify the shooter.

The woman was still unidentified at 5 a.m., but Spencer said she had a purse with her and did not appear to be a guest at the resort. Witnesses saw the woman walk onto the property before she was shot.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

2700 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas