Homicides

Woman faces murder charge after pedestrian killed in Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2025 - 9:25 am
 

A woman has been taken into custody after a person was struck and killed by a truck Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Mariana Armenta-Jauriqui, 24, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just before 2:10 a.m. at West Sahara Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard. Metro detectives learned the truck had intentionally struck the victim after a brief interaction.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County

coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

