Woman fatally shoots estranged husband in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman shot and killed her estranged husband last week in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

The husband climbed up to the second-story balcony of a house on the 4000 block of Emerald Wood Street, near Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards, and shattered a sliding glass window, police said.

The woman shot him about 2:20 a.m., killing him at the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police did not arrest her, and detectives will submit the case to the district attorney’s office for review, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity.

His death marked the 119th homicide in the county and the 99th investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records. Six of the county’s last eight homicides have been the result of a domestic dispute.

4000 block of Emerald Wood Street, Las Vegas