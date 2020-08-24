Woman fatally shoots man at Las Vegas trailer park

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded about 6 p.m. to a trailer at Riviera Mobile Home Park, 2038 Palm St., near Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 2000 block of Palm Street, at the Riviera Mobile Home Community, on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 2000 block of Palm Street, at the Riviera Mobile Home Community, on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 2000 block of Palm Street, at the Riviera Mobile Home Community, on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Metropolitan police speak to people at the Riviera Mobile Home Community where a homicide occurred on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Metropolitan police, including Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, second from right, investigate a homicide near the 2000 block of Palm Street, at the Riviera Mobile Home Community, on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 2000 block of Palm Street, at the Riviera Mobile Home Community, on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Metropolitan police speak to people at the Riviera Mobile Home Community where a homicide occurred on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A woman shot and killed a man Sunday night at a trailer park in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded about 6 p.m. to a trailer at Riviera Mobile Home Park, 2038 Palm St., near Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue. A woman in her early 50s entered the man’s trailer and shot him multiple times in the master bedroom, Spencer said. Both were staying in the trailer park.

The man, in his late 50s, died at the scene. The woman was taken into custody near the clubhouse, Spencer said.

It was the second homicide investigated by police on Sunday, following the fatal shooting of a teenager in the northeast valley in the afternoon.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.