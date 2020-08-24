Woman fatally shoots man at Las Vegas trailer park
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded about 6 p.m. to a trailer at Riviera Mobile Home Park, 2038 Palm St., near Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue.
A woman shot and killed a man Sunday night at a trailer park in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded about 6 p.m. to a trailer at Riviera Mobile Home Park, 2038 Palm St., near Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue. A woman in her early 50s entered the man’s trailer and shot him multiple times in the master bedroom, Spencer said. Both were staying in the trailer park.
The man, in his late 50s, died at the scene. The woman was taken into custody near the clubhouse, Spencer said.
It was the second homicide investigated by police on Sunday, following the fatal shooting of a teenager in the northeast valley in the afternoon.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.