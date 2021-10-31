82°F
Woman fatally shot at east Las Vegas house party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2021 - 2:25 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2021 - 2:38 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman was killed and at least two others injured, police said, after an quarrel at a house party early Sunday morning in east Las Vegas.

Police said that five men were “refused entry to a party at the house” in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, and later drove past the house and fired “several rounds.”

Officers were called to the home at 12:52 a.m. after reports of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and found her dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Two others were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

This was the second reported homicide in the area in a little more than two hours.

The victim is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after family is notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

