Woman fatally shot at Las Vegas business

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was shot in front of a checking cashing store near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. She died at University Medical Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman was fatally shot early Thursday at a central valley check cashing business.

Las Vegas police responded about 9:15 a.m. to a business at 1411 N. Jones Blvd., near Vegas Drive, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A woman in her late 40s to early 50s was opening the store when two men in their late teens or early 20s entered the business and left out the back door, Metro homicide Capt. Robert Plummer said. The pair fled on foot across Jones through a residential area.

The woman appeared to have been shot once in the upper body before calling 911, police said. She later died at University Medical Center.

Plummer said it is too early to tell if the men took anything from the business. It is unclear if this is an isolated incident, Plummer said, but robbery detectives are looking into whether there have been any related crimes.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of Jones to investigate the crime scene, but the lanes since have reopened.

“This is a bad way to start the new year,” Plummer said.

