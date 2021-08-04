Woman fatally shot by husband in apparent murder-suicide ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman fatally shot by her husband two weeks ago.

She was 38-year-old Sarah Sentongo, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were called at about 6:50 p.m. on July 21 after receiving a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2700 block of West Serene Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Investigators believe that 50-year-old Roy Sentongo shot his wife before fatally shooting himself, police said.

Sarah Sentongo was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition but died of her injuries a few hours later, the coroner’s office said.

Police have said the two were in an argument before the shooting. Further information was not available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

