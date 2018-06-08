Woman fatally shot in Las Vegas apartment, police say

In a statement Friday, police said that the woman, who was found dead in the unit on West Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head, leading homicide detectives to take over the case.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives have determined that a woman found dead in her apartment Thursday afternoon had been shot.

It was apparent Thursday when the woman was found on the 5500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard that she had suffered some type of head trauma that resulted in a loss of blood, but it was not immediately clear how she had died.

In a statement Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department said that the woman, who had moved into the apartment two days earlier, had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head, leading homicide detectives to take over the case.

Her identity, and official cause and manner, were pending with the Clark County coroner’s office.

No arrests had been made in the woman’s death as of Friday morning, according to county booking logs.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

