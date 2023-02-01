40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Woman fatally shot inside her apartment, boyfriend detained by police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 8:08 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2023 - 8:50 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of South Third Street on Tuesd ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of South Third Street on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was fatally shot inside her downtown Las Vegas apartment Tuesday night.

At around 5:40 p.m., police responded to a three-story apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Third Street, near East Charleston Boulevard after reports of a shooting. Before officers arrived, a man called police saying his girlfriend had been shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

A woman in her 20s was found dead inside the apartment where she lived with her boyfriend.

Johansson said the couple was in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical altercation and at some point a gun was introduced.

“What we are trying to figure out in our investigation is the events leading up to and who actually shot the firearm,” Johansson said.

When officers arrived on scene, the man surrendered to police and was detained. Johansson said it was too early to say whether he would be facing charges.

“He didn’t make that direct of a statement that he had shot,” Johansson said, regarding the boyfriend calling 911. “It wasn’t that clear of a statement.”

According to Johansson no one was outstanding related to the shooting.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
2
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
3
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
5
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas business owner remembered for being ‘full of life’
Las Vegas business owner remembered for being ‘full of life’
Rallygoers come together to call for change in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Rallygoers come together to call for change in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Woman found dead in Spring Valley
Woman found dead in Spring Valley
‘She took care of others more than herself’: Las Vegas family mourns crash victim
‘She took care of others more than herself’: Las Vegas family mourns crash victim
Coroner IDs woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Coroner IDs woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Man stabbed with ‘Rambo style’ knife during dispute, police say
Man stabbed with ‘Rambo style’ knife during dispute, police say