Woman fatally shot inside her apartment, boyfriend detained by police

The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Third Street, near East Charleston Boulevard.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of South Third Street on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was fatally shot inside her downtown Las Vegas apartment Tuesday night.

At around 5:40 p.m., police responded to a three-story apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Third Street, near East Charleston Boulevard after reports of a shooting. Before officers arrived, a man called police saying his girlfriend had been shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

A woman in her 20s was found dead inside the apartment where she lived with her boyfriend.

Johansson said the couple was in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical altercation and at some point a gun was introduced.

“What we are trying to figure out in our investigation is the events leading up to and who actually shot the firearm,” Johansson said.

When officers arrived on scene, the man surrendered to police and was detained. Johansson said it was too early to say whether he would be facing charges.

“He didn’t make that direct of a statement that he had shot,” Johansson said, regarding the boyfriend calling 911. “It wasn’t that clear of a statement.”

According to Johansson no one was outstanding related to the shooting.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.