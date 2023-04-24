Woman fatally shot while walking near Southern Highlands

Officers were called at 8:57 p.m. Sunday to the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue.

(Getty Images)

A woman was fatally shot Sunday night while walking near Southern Highlands.

Officers were called at 8:57 p.m. to the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman was walking in the residential neighborhood when someone shot her from inside a vehicle driving by. The shooter drove off.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, where she died.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.