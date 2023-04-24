88°F
Homicides

Woman fatally shot while walking near Southern Highlands

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2023 - 2:54 pm
A woman was fatally shot Sunday night while walking near Southern Highlands.

Officers were called at 8:57 p.m. to the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman was walking in the residential neighborhood when someone shot her from inside a vehicle driving by. The shooter drove off.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, where she died.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

