Woman fatally shot while walking near Southern Highlands
Officers were called at 8:57 p.m. Sunday to the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue.
A woman was fatally shot Sunday night while walking near Southern Highlands.
Officers were called at 8:57 p.m. to the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the woman was walking in the residential neighborhood when someone shot her from inside a vehicle driving by. The shooter drove off.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, where she died.
Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.
