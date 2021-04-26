Woman fatally stabbed during property exchange with ex-boyfriend ID’d

Kathy Blanco, 30, died from stab wounds to the neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which has ruled her death a homicide.

Las Vegas police on Friday, April 24, 2021, investigated a homicide near Westcliff and South Buffalo drive. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 30-year-old woman stabbed to death on Friday has been identified.

Kathy Blanco died from stab wounds to the neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which has ruled her death a homicide.

Las Vegas police responded at 8:30 p.m. Friday to Westcliff and South Buffalo drives after the stabbing was reported, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

It was not immediately clear early Monday whether the suspect, who has not been identified by police, had been arrested.

Investigators believe Blanco was meeting a man she broke up with Tuesday to return some of his things when he stabbed her and ran away, Spencer said.

Blanco’s mother, who came with her to the parking lot, attempted to help, but her daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Often the most dangerous time for anyone going through a domestic violence situation is during the breakup, and this is what we’re seeing here today,” Spencer said Friday. “She made very smart choices in meeting in a public place and bringing someone with her, but she was tragically murdered by her ex-boyfriend, and it’s a tragic outcome to a horrible situation.”

Residents who feel that they are at risk of becoming a victim of domestic violence can call 211, or the SafeNest hotline at 800-799-7233.

