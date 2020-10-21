Woman fatally stabbed in east Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was fatally stabbed during a domestic dispute last week in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing death in the east valley Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on the 5400 block of Club House Drive in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Tiffany Falsetti, 25, was pronounced dead Oct. 12 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the coroner’s office said. She died of a stab wound to the chest, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called around 6:15 p.m. Oct. 12 to a home on the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, after a “domestic-related call” and found Falsetti suffering from multiple stab wounds, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said at the scene.

Officers believe two women were arguing in the backyard when one of them stabbed the other before fleeing the scene, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The woman suspected of stabbing Falsetti had not been arrested as of Tuesday, police confirmed.

Falsetti was previously charged with harboring or concealing a felony offender after police said she was involved in the fatal shooting of David Reid, 51, of Las Vegas in February. Tony Morgan was arrested for allegedly shooting Reid in the neck with a gun he later gave to Falsetti to hide.

