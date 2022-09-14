Woman fatally stabbed in southeast Las Vegas; son in custody, police said

The stabbing occurred at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after police allege he fatally stabbed his mother inside an apartment in southeast Las Vegas.

At around 11 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard, after a man called 911 saying his brother was acting erratically, was threatening his mother and was armed with a knife, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The brother who called 911 came outside and told police his brother was still inside with his mother, who was in her 70s. Police started evacuating nearby apartments.

“At that time we believed we potentially had a hostage situation with the mother inside the residence,” Johansson said.

He said SWAT was called as officers tried to talk with the man inside.

“The male, the brother, did exit the residence. When he exited the residence he was carrying two knives and he was covered in blood,” Johansson said.

About one hour had passed from the initial call to when the man came out covered in blood, Johansson said.

Police took the man, who is in his 30s, into custody and found the mother with several stab wounds. She died at the scene.

The son is expected to be booked into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder, according to Johansson.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.