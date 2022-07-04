88°F
Woman fatally stabbed, man shot by police in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2022 - 7:19 am
 
Updated July 4, 2022 - 7:59 am
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot by Las Vegas police late Sunday night in west Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of North Bruce Street, near East Washington Avenue, after a report of an attempted suicide, according to Metro Capt. Carlos Hank.

While searching in a nearby home, police found a woman who had been fatally stabbed and a man holding an “edge weapon,” Hank said.

The man “made an aggressive movement toward the officers” and officers shot him, Hank said. He did not elaborate on what the weapon was.

The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the people inside the home will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified. Metro is expected to release the names of the officers within two days of the shooting.

Metro has shot six people so far this year, including four fatally.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

