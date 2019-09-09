Woman found dead at North Las Vegas park was UNLV student

The 19-year-old woman found dead Friday in North Las Vegas was an economics student at UNLV, a spokeswoman said Monday.

The 19-year-old woman found dead Friday in North Las Vegas was an economics student at UNLV, a spokeswoman said Monday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman earlier Monday as Paula Marie Davis.

Davis was reported missing about 7 p.m. Friday, North Las Vegas police said, and her phone was tracked to Desert Horizons Park on the 3700 block of Simmons Street, near Gowan Avenue.

Family members found Davis dead in her van in the parking lot. The coroner’s office said she died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

UNLV spokeswoman Cindy Brown confirmed Monday that Davis was enrolled in classes this semester. She majored in economics.

Police did not identify a suspect last week, but they believe Davis knew her killer.

Anyone who has information about the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

