73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Woman found dead in February had been strangled, coroner rules

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2021 - 2:17 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman found dead in a central valley apartment in February died from strangulation, authorities said Monday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Tamika Williams, 41.

No hometown was listed for Williams with the coroner’s office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police said that on Feb. 24 they responded to a report of a woman’s body inside an apartment on the 300 block of West Baltimore Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, at about 10:20 a.m.

Officers arrived and found Williams. There was evidence of trauma to her body, prompting a homicide investigation.

Police had not released any further information on the case as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information may contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit tips online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights evicted from team hotel in San Jose on Friday
Golden Knights evicted from team hotel in San Jose on Friday
2
Stolen ‘66 Mustang pops up at Las Vegas tow yard decades later
Stolen ‘66 Mustang pops up at Las Vegas tow yard decades later
3
Next stimulus payments could be days away
Next stimulus payments could be days away
4
Las Vegas judge sues Nevada discipline panel
Las Vegas judge sues Nevada discipline panel
5
CARTOON: Dueling controversies
CARTOON: Dueling controversies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.