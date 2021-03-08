Woman found dead in February had been strangled, coroner rules

A 41-year-old woman found dead in a central valley apartment in February died from strangulation, authorities said Monday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Tamika Williams, 41.

No hometown was listed for Williams with the coroner’s office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police said that on Feb. 24 they responded to a report of a woman’s body inside an apartment on the 300 block of West Baltimore Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, at about 10:20 a.m.

Officers arrived and found Williams. There was evidence of trauma to her body, prompting a homicide investigation.

Police had not released any further information on the case as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information may contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit tips online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

