Woman found dead in planter was strangled, coroner says

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday ruled that a woman found dead in a planter last month was strangled to death.

The body of Teresa Johnson, 57, was discovered on Aug. 4 around 9:15 a.m. near South Nellis Boulevard and East Harmon Avenue, according to the coroner’s office and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Johnson died from strangulation, and the coroner’s office ruled Monday that her death was a homicide.

Detectives said there were no immediate signs of foul play when Johnson was found, but on Aug. 6 Metro announced that the woman’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in Johnson’s death, according to homicide logs maintained by Metro.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

