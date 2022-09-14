Woman found fatally stabbed, infant daughter unharmed

A woman in her 20s was found fatally stabbed inside her home in central Las Vegas Tuesday night, police said.

At around 6:45 p.m., police responded to the in the 800 block of Reed Place, near West Washington Avenue after family members called 911, saying their daughter had been stabbed inside their home, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Officers found the woman with stab wounds, and she died at the scene, Johansson said. She was found inside the home with her baby daughter who is less than a year old. The baby was unharmed, he said.

The woman lived at the home with her parents and her baby. Her family had left the woman and her daughter at home and returned to find the woman stabbed, Johansson said.

“It does appear from the family’s remarks that there might be forced entry; however we are still in the process of confirming that at this point in time,” Johansson said.

He said police have not yet identified a suspect.

No further information was available.

