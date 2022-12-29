46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Homicides

Woman found fatally stabbed inside her west Las Vegas Valley apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 10:13 pm
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard o ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson provided the media with a briefing at the sc ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson provided the media with a briefing at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (David Wilson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman in her 30s was found fatally stabbed inside her west Las Vegas Valley apartment Wednesday night.

At around 7:45 p.m. a woman called 911 saying she had found her daughter dead inside the daughter’s apartment in 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Buffalo Drive and South Tenaya Way, and that her daughter had been stabbed, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

“It appears the family came over here to do a welfare check on their daughter and they found her deceased,” Johansson said.

He said it was unknown whether the woman lived alone and whether there was evidence of forced entry into the apartment.

Johansson said the family last saw the victim about 24 hours ago.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
Raiders bench Derek Carr for final 2 games of season
2
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
3
I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 clogged for 3rd consecutive day at California-Nevada border
4
Robbery reported at Summerlin casino
Robbery reported at Summerlin casino
5
LETTER: Nevada Republican leaders take the Fifth
LETTER: Nevada Republican leaders take the Fifth
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Homicide investigation ongoing in northwest Las Vegas
Homicide investigation ongoing in northwest Las Vegas
Man fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-15
Man fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-15
Man killed over parking dispute remembered by family as full of life
Man killed over parking dispute remembered by family as full of life
Teenager fatally struck by truck in northeast Las Vegas
Teenager fatally struck by truck in northeast Las Vegas
Man fatally stabbed at southeast Las Vegas apartment complex
Man fatally stabbed at southeast Las Vegas apartment complex
Woman seen being physically beaten prior to death identified
Woman seen being physically beaten prior to death identified