Woman found fatally stabbed inside her west Las Vegas Valley apartment

She was found dead around 7:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson provided the media with a briefing at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (David Wilson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman in her 30s was found fatally stabbed inside her west Las Vegas Valley apartment Wednesday night.

At around 7:45 p.m. a woman called 911 saying she had found her daughter dead inside the daughter’s apartment in 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Buffalo Drive and South Tenaya Way, and that her daughter had been stabbed, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

“It appears the family came over here to do a welfare check on their daughter and they found her deceased,” Johansson said.

He said it was unknown whether the woman lived alone and whether there was evidence of forced entry into the apartment.

Johansson said the family last saw the victim about 24 hours ago.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.