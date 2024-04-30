Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death

Police officers responded to the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, about 7:35 a.m. and found a deceased female in a dumpster enclosure.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a woman who was found in a dumpster enclosure in the west valley early Tuesday.

Police officers responded to the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, about 7:35 a.m. and found a deceased female in a dumpster enclosure, according to the Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds, the release stated.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

