Homicides

Woman found inside burning apartment had been smothered, stabbed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 6:12 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman whose body was found inside her burning East Las Vegas residence on Jan. 9 died after being smothered and stabbed multiple times, the Clark County coroner’s office reported Friday.

Cynthia Ann McClelland, 61, was taken out of her apartment by Las Vegas firefighters who responded to a call at 1:48 p.m. about a blaze in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

McClelland was pronounced dead at the scene soon afterwards.

The manner of her death was homicide, the coroner’s office said. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide in North Las Vegas
2nd suspect in fatal Las Vegas shooting arrested in California
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide
Boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
1 fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Suspect arrested within hour of stabbing death of a man near UNLV
