Woman found inside burning apartment had been smothered, stabbed

The cause of her death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman whose body was found inside her burning East Las Vegas residence on Jan. 9 died after being smothered and stabbed multiple times, the Clark County coroner’s office reported Friday.

Cynthia Ann McClelland, 61, was taken out of her apartment by Las Vegas firefighters who responded to a call at 1:48 p.m. about a blaze in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

McClelland was pronounced dead at the scene soon afterwards.

The manner of her death was homicide, the coroner’s office said. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.