59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Woman found stabbed to death in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A woman was found stabbed to death Thursday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Medical crews were called just before 8:45 a.m. to the 8700 block of Tom Noon Avenue, near South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A woman was found suffering from an apparent stab wound and was pronounced deceased. Metro’s Homicide Section was alerted to investigate.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
2
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
3
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
4
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
‘Iconic plan’: A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding
5
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
77-year-old man shot dead in North Las Vegas
By / RJ

North Las Vegas police found the man after receiving reports of shots fired at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3900 block of West Alexander Road near Bola Drive

More stories
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Victim in early 1990s homicide case identified
Victim in early 1990s homicide case identified
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect
5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect