Woman found stabbed to death in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A woman was found stabbed to death Thursday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

A woman was found stabbed to death Thursday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Medical crews were called just before 8:45 a.m. to the 8700 block of Tom Noon Avenue, near South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A woman was found suffering from an apparent stab wound and was pronounced deceased. Metro’s Homicide Section was alerted to investigate.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.