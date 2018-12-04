Woman found wrapped in sheet in Las Vegas died of asphyxia

A woman whose body was found wrapped in a sheet in a Las Vegas neighborhood in September died of asphyxia, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The death of Krystle Shere Seguin, 29, was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Her body was discovered by a man who pulled into his driveway about 1 p.m. Sept. 3o on the 100 block of South Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

She was wrapped in a sheet, and police were investigating her death as a body dump.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether arrests had been made in her death.

