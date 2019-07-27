Woman indicted in 2018 fatal shooting in Las Vegas

A 26-year-old woman was indicted on an accessory to murder charge Friday in connection with a June 2018 fatal shooting, according to district court records.

Angelica Ward (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police were searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting near Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Angelica Ward faces a charge of accessory to murder for helping Earnest Bates avoid police after he allegedly shot a 39-year-old man on June 9, 2018, according to District Court documents. Witnesses placed Ward with Bates, 22, when he is suspected of shooting Arlandus Jones at Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street, west of Swenson Street, according to Bates’ arrest report.

Officers found Jones about 11:50 p.m. lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

In the aftermath of the shooting, detectives were searching for Ward and Bates, although Bates had yet to be identified by police.

A witness told detectives that she was outside with Jones “drinking to celebrate his upcoming birthday” when he walked across the street to offer his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend a drink, according to Bates’ arrest report. The “new boyfriend” then shot Jones several times.

Another witness told police that Jones and his ex-girlfriend had a “dispute over about $200 worth of drugs,” the report said.

Bates was arrested on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon on Sept. 10, according to jail records. He was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 4, district court records show.

A jury trial for Bates is scheduled for Jan. 13. He remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail records show.

Ward was arrested July 15 on suspicion of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender, accessory after the fact, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Further details of Ward’s arrest were unavailable Friday. Her initial arraignment in District Court is scheduled for Wednesday.

