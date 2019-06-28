Woman indicted in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager

A 21-year-old woman accused of driving over and killing a Las Vegas nail salon manager was indicted Friday on murder, robbery and other charges.

Krystal Whipple, the woman charged with murder in the killing of a nail salon manager over a $35 manicure, appears in court on Jan. 31, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Along with a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, Krystal Whipple faces one count each of burglary, robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Whipple has been held without bail since her Jan. 11 arrest in Glendale, Arizona.

She was taken into custody nearly two weeks after Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a manager at Crystal Nails & Spa, 4983 W. Flamingo Road, was struck with a stolen rental car and dragged about 50 feet outside the salon.

Nguyen, a mother of three, was killed Dec. 29 after Whipple allegedly tried to pay for a $35 manicure with a credit card that was declined multiple times. The woman went outside, saying she was retrieving money, and attempted to leave.

The manager and her boyfriend followed Whipple outside to stop her, authorities said, but the woman got behind the wheel of a stolen black Camaro and struck Nguyen, dragging the 51-year-old across the parking lot, according to her boyfriend, Sonny Chung.

