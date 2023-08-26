Woman killed at Las Vegas homeless camp identified

A woman shot and killed at a homeless encampment was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A woman shot and killed at a homeless encampment Saturday night was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Talia Lomiga, 39, was found dead Saturday night inside of a tent on the Flamingo Arroyo Trail, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue, after police responded to reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m., according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said on Sunday that the victim and other members of the homeless community knew the shooter and that the killing was not a random occurrence.

The investigation by Metro’s homicide section indicated Sunday that the victim was involved in an argument with the suspect and was later shot.

The coroner ruled Lomiga’s death a homicide, and said she died from multiple gunshot wounds.